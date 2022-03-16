Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 1.44% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.