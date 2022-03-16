Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.40% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 594,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

