Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.44% of Glass Houses Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 75.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLHA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

