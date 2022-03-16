Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94.

