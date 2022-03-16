Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

