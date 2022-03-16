Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.44% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.