Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

