Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 156,985 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Enbridge worth $104,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 88,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

