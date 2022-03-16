Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $31.51 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

