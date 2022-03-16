Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CRLFF stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

