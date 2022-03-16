Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CJ stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

