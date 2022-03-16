Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

