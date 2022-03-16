Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. 364,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,536. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 151.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

