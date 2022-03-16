Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.97

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as low as $14.50. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation. It is also focused on the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology services to the ICT industry. The company was founded on April 30, 1966 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.