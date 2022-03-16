CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Price Target Cut to $3.00

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. CarLotz has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CarLotz by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

