Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.