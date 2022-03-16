Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

