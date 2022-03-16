Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

CSV stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

