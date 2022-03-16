Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE CSV opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

