Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 250,257 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

