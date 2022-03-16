Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1364966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Cartier Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 target price for the company.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$28.36 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.