Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells $33,394.44 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $562,222.76.

On Thursday, February 24th, Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,005,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.