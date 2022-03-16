Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella Sells 1,400 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 555,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,661. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

