Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Casper has a market capitalization of $263.88 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.34 or 0.06692036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,706.11 or 0.99116799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00039821 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,734,551,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,282,458 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.