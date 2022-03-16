Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 598,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,125,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.26.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
