Castle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,787.18 and $52.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00239642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00823192 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

