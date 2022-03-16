Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 230,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
