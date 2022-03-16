CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.15

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 60233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.
About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)
