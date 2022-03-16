Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,498. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

