Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 92.38 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.17.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

CEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.40) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.56).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

