Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 92.38 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.17.
In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($32,808.84).
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
