Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.48. 124,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 39,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.61.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

