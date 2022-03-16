Centaur Media Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Centaur Media has a 12-month low of GBX 34.68 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.61. The company has a market capitalization of £69.02 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

