Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.45

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.45 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 5713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49.
In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centene (NYSE:CNC)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
