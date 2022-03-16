Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.45

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.45 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 5713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

