Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.46. 240,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.64.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

