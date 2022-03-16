Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CENTA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.