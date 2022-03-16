Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of CEPU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
