Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CEPU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth about $5,978,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

