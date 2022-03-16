Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 343.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cepton alerts:

CPTN opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $80.16.

Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.