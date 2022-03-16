CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 644,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. 10,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.