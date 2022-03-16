Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIGLF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

About Chariot Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.