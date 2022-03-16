ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $791,074.19 and $16,154.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

