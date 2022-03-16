Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

