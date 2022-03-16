Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$825.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

