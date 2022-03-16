Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

