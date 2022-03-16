Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CPK stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.53.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.
In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
