Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

