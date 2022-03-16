Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.30. 621,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,004,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $308.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

