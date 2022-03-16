Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

