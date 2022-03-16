China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

