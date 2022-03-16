China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Trading Down 20.4%

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) dropped 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

