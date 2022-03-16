China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

