China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About China Overseas Property (Get Rating)

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.