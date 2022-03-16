China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.